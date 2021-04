Luplow went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

Luplow went yard in the seventh inning to extend Cleveland's lead. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .250/.344/.714 with four homers, 10 RBI and four runs scored across 32 plate appearances. He's also 0-for-1 on stolen base attempts this season.