Luplow went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.
The 27-year-old smacked a two-run shot off Daniel Norris in the seventh inning as the Indians won their first game of the season. It was the first hit of the year for Luplow, who struggled greatly in 2020 slashing .192/.304/.359.
