Indians' Jordan Luplow: Takes step in right direction
Luplow went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a double against the Rockies on Thursday.
Luplow smacked a double to center field in the fourth inning to clear the bases and get the Indians on the scoreboard. He's had a rough camp to this point (3-for-27) but showed signs of life in Thursday's exhibition. Luplow will continue to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, although he could be headed for the minors if he fails to get it going at the plate soon.
