Luplow will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Though he had been included in the starting nine in two of the past three contests, Luplow will enter the lineup in center field for the first time all season in place of the injured Leonys Martin (hamstring). Martin's injury is viewed as merely a day-to-day concern at this time, so Luplow may soon be relegated to a bench role, unless manager Terry Francona is eager to give him more run at the expense of Tyler Naquin and/or Jake Bauers.