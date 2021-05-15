Luplow went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Friday's 7-3 loss to Seattle.

Luplow recorded his first multi-hit performance since April 12. The outfielder contributed an RBI single in the fifth inning in addition to his two doubles. He's become a part-time player in May, hitting .200 (4-for-20) in seven games. Luplow sports a .197/.337/.500 slash line with six home runs, 17 RBI, 10 runs scored and no stolen bases in 92 plate appearances. He's likely to continue sharing center field with Harold Ramirez.