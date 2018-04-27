Milbrath was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Milbrath looked solid (3.12 ERA) at Double-A Akron, but he still allowed five walks compared to just five strikeouts across five appearances (8.2 innings pitched). He's only 26 and already on the 40-man roster, so if he improves his control and impresses at Triple-A, Milbrath could receive another promotion later in the summer.