Indians' Jordan Smith: Returns to Indians
Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Smith spent the 2018 season in the independent American Association, hitting a combined .248/.322/.334 with 25 stolen bases across 83 games with St. Paul and Sioux Falls. The 28-year-old has never appeared in the majors and owns an unsightly .163/.216/.236 slash line across parts of two seasons at Triple-A (73 games), so he figures to serve as organizational depth.
