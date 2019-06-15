Indians' Jordan Stephens: Claimed and optioned by Cleveland
Stephens was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Saturday and optioned to Double-A Akron.
Stephens has thrown 37.2 innings for Triple-A Charlotte this season, struggling to an ugly 8.60 ERA. The 26-year-old will drop down a level to sort things out, and he doesn't appear to be close to making an impact at the highest level.
