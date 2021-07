Fermin was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Akron with a left hamstring strain Sunday.

The 22-year-old infielder has put together a solid .268/.365/.326 slash line with 13 RBI, 21 runs scored and one stolen base across 162 plate appearances. Fermin has shown to be more of a contact hitter in the lower levels of the minor leagues, and he's shown a good eye at the plate with a 9.2 percent walk rate compared to a 7.4 percent strikeout rate this year.