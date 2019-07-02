Indians' Jose Pastrano: Signs with Cleveland
Pastrano agreed to a $1.5 million deal with the Indians, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
A 5-foot-11, 145-pound shortstop from Venezuela, Pastrano has a good hit tool and the defensive chops to stick up the middle. He has a quick, compact swing from both sides of the plate that should allow him to hit for a high average and could eventually lead to double-digit-homer pop. From a fantasy standpoint, Pastrano's plus speed is the top selling point.
