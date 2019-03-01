Indians' Jose Ramirez: Collects first two hits of camp

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against Arizona.

Ramirez picked up his first two hits of the spring, both resulting in runs crossing the plate. He hit an RBI single in the first inning and followed up with a three-run shot over the right-field fence in the fourth. Ramirez belted a career-best 39 homers and drove in 105 runs through 157 games a season ago, so he'll look to find similar success in 2019.