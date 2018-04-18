Indians' Jose Ramirez: Has three-hit game
Ramirez went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's win over the Twins, hitting his fourth home run of the season.
Ramirez was one of four Cleveland batters to go deep in Tuesday's contest, hitting a solo shot off of Twins starter Jake Odorizzi to lead off the sixth. Ramirez also collected a couple of singles to make this his first three-hit game of the year. It's only his second multihit game on the season, and he still has yet to record a double (he led all of baseball last year with 56 doubles). He's sitting at a .200/.323/.418 slashline, but the season is still very young.
