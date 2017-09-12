Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leaves after hit by pitch on wrist

Ramirez left Monday's game after he was hit in the wrist with a pitch, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The ball actually hit Ramirez's bat before it hit his left wrist. Ramirez has also been dealing with a sore right wrist for the past week, so Cleveland may want to give him some rest to ensure he'll be ready for October and beyond. He owns a .919 OPS with 25 homers and 15 steals, a dynamic bat they'll need to go deep in the postseason. Consider him day-to-day for now.