Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leaves after hit by pitch on wrist
Ramirez left Monday's game after he was hit in the wrist with a pitch, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The ball actually hit Ramirez's bat before it hit his left wrist. Ramirez has also been dealing with a sore right wrist for the past week, so Cleveland may want to give him some rest to ensure he'll be ready for October and beyond. He owns a .919 OPS with 25 homers and 15 steals, a dynamic bat they'll need to go deep in the postseason. Consider him day-to-day for now.
