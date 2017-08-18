Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Out of Friday's game

Ramirez (forearm) is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio reports.

Ramirez was hit by a pitch Thursday and will get a day to recover. However, X-rays didn't reveal any structural damage to his forearm, so there's no reason to believe that Ramirez is dealing with a significant injury. Giovanny Urshela will start at the hot corner while Ramirez gets the night off.

