Indians' Jose Ramirez: Records home run number 14
Ramirez went 1-for-2 with three walks, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.
Ramirez took Tyler Chatwood deep in the third inning to jump-start the Indians offense to a 10-run effort Tuesday. It was his 14th home run of the season, and seventh for the month. He continues to impress in every way possible at the plate, ranking among the American League leaders in several different statistics, including home runs, RBI, runs scored and OPS.
