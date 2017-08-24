Indians' Jose Ramirez: Struggle to break through slump
Ramirez -- who has just one hit in the team's last 10 games -- hit .456 with an .822 slugging percent against fastballs over the last 40 games of the first half, but that production has dropped in the second half to .267/.297, respectively, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
In the 40 games leading up to the All-Star break, Ramirez was one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over that stretch, he hit .405/.450/.753 with 10 homers, 19 doubles, three triples, 40 runs scored and nearly as many walks (12) as strikeouts (15) in 171 plate appearances. In the 36 games that have followed, Ramirez has hit .218/.268/.324 in 153 plate appearances. Manager Terry Francona pointed out that the third baseman has been taking more called strikes, but ultimately, the skipper isn't too concerned about Ramirez's recent slump. "The good part about Josey is he's a known, very good hitter," Francona said. "He'll get hot again."
