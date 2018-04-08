Indians' Jose Ramirez: Struggles continue
Ramirez went 0-for-3 (.061) Sunday, and he had a walk and a RBI in the 3-1 win over the Royals.
Ramirez has had a dismal start to the 2018 campaign, but he got the job done Sunday when he drove in the tying run with a ground out in the bottom of the 8th. He hit over .300 in each of the past two Aprils, so this is an uncharacteristically slow start for the 25-year-old. A day off to clear his head could be on the horizon, as Ramirez has played in every one of the team's games to begin the year.
