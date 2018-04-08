Indians' Jose Ramirez: Struggles continue

Ramirez went 0-for-3 (.061) Sunday, and he had a walk and a RBI in the 3-1 win over the Royals.

Ramirez has had a dismal start to the 2018 campaign, but he got the job done Sunday when he drove in the tying run with a ground out in the bottom of the 8th. He hit over .300 in each of the past two Aprils, so this is an uncharacteristically slow start for the 25-year-old. A day off to clear his head could be on the horizon, as Ramirez has played in every one of the team's games to begin the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories