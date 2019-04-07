Indians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes pair of bags

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in a 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The electric third baseman is off to a slow start in every category except stolen bases. In the last two games, he has posted three steals, giving him the team lead. Saturday was also Ramirez's second two-hit game of the year. In addition to the three steals, he is 5-for-27 (.185) with two doubles, one RBI and five runs through eight games this season.