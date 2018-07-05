Indians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes two more bags Wednesday

Ramirez stole two bases in an 0-for-3 game with a walk Wednesday against the Royals.

It was a goose egg of a game otherwise, but Ramirez continues to widen the gap between himself and the rest of the third base field in the stolen base category. Ramirez now has 17 stolen bases and has been caught just twice. His nearest competition among third basemen is Yolmer Sanchez of the White Sox, who has just nine.