Indians' Jose Ramirez: Tied for MLB lead with 23rd homer

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs, one RBI and one walk in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

He is now tied with Mike Trout and J.D. Martinez for the most home runs in baseball with 23. Ramirez is also one of six players with 50-plus runs and 50-plus RBI, is hitting .296 and has 12 steals, meaning he is on pace to finish as a first-round caliber player in fantasy.