Indians' Joseph Naranjo: Selected by Cleveland

The Indians have selected Naranjo with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Naranjo is a high school first baseman who brings a really good bat to the table. He doesn't have the most pop, but should develop more power, which would pair well with his ability to hit for average. He will likely be limited to first base -- or maybe a corner outfield spot -- but if his hit tool shines through, he's going to get his chances.