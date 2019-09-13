Play

Smith was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Smith threw 8.1 innings at the big-league level this season, recording a 5.40 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP. His 2.73 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 52.2 frames for Triple-A Columbus were considerably better but not enough to keep him on the 40-man roster.

