The Indians recalled Smith from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Even though Smith was sent back to Triple-A just five days ago, he'll be able to return to the big club before the minimum 10 days after the Indians placed fellow reliever Dan Otero (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list. While he's up with Cleveland, Smith will likely be limited to a mop-up role out of the bullpen, at least initially.

More News
Our Latest Stories