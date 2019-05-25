Indians' Josh D. Smith: Promoted to majors
Smith's contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old reliever logged a 1.82 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .099/.215/.185 slash line in 17 appearances. He also had 32 strikeouts in 24.2 innings. He will likely begin as a low-leverage reliever, but his success at Triple-A suggests he could eventually earn some mid-to-high-leverage work.
