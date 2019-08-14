Indians' Josh D. Smith: Sent to minors
The Indians optioned Smith to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Smith covered 2.1 innings in long relief in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox and likely wouldn't have been available out of the bullpen for at least the next couple days, prompting Cleveland to ship him out to the farm. Logan Allen was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move to provide the Indians with a fresh relief arm.
