Indians' Josh Donaldson: Hits grand slam in rehab game
Donaldson (calf) hit a grand slam in his first rehab game for Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
The third baseman went 1-for-2 with a walk on the day. He had already appeared in a pair of rehab games for High-A Dunedin before being shipped to Cleveland. He'll require a handful more before joining up with his new team, which is expected to happen Sept. 11, the first day he's eligible.
