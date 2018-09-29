Indians' Josh Donaldson: Homers, doubles in rout

Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs in Friday's 14-6 victory over the Royals.

Donaldson blew the game open with a grand slam in the seventh inning to stretch the Indians' lead to 10-0. He also added a double and a run earlier in the frame, as the Indians scored 10 of their 14 runs in the seventh. Donaldson now has a .249 batting average to go along with eight home runs and 23 RBI over 212 plate appearances in 2018.