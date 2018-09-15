Indians' Josh Donaldson: Launches first homer with new club
Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.
Donaldson went deep in the sixth inning to tie the ballgame 2-2, but the Tigers would pull ahead in the seventh and bring home the victory. Since being traded from the Blue Jays to the Indians on Aug. 31, the 32-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with two strikeouts and a home run. He figures to see scheduled days off down the stretch of the regular season in order to get him back into game shape.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Officially activated for Cleveland debut•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Hits grand slam in rehab game•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Back on disabled list•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Goes through workout Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...