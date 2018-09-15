Indians' Josh Donaldson: Launches first homer with new club

Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Donaldson went deep in the sixth inning to tie the ballgame 2-2, but the Tigers would pull ahead in the seventh and bring home the victory. Since being traded from the Blue Jays to the Indians on Aug. 31, the 32-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with two strikeouts and a home run. He figures to see scheduled days off down the stretch of the regular season in order to get him back into game shape.

More News
Our Latest Stories