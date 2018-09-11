Indians' Josh Donaldson: Officially activated for Cleveland debut
Donaldson (calf) was activated from the disabled list as expected Tuesday.
Donaldson hasn't played in a big-league game since late May. His long absence means he could be eased back into action, and he hit just .234/.333/.423 prior to being shut down. If the time off has allowed him to get anywhere close to his previous form, however, he'll be a weapon for the Indians and for fantasy owners down the stretch.
