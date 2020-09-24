site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-josh-naylor-out-of-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Josh Naylor: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naylor is not in Thursday's lineup against the White Sox.
He will head to the bench with southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the hill for Chicago. Oscar Mercado is starting in left field and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read