Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Kansas City.

Naylor reached on an error in the fifth inning and eventually got to third base on his first stolen base of the season. He picked up an RBI with a groundout in the sixth inning, then followed up with a solo shot in the ninth. Naylor has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with two homers, six RBI and six runs scored in his last eight games. He's slashing .272/.309/.435 through 97 plate appearances this season. As long as he continues to play well, manager Terry Francona will likely find a spot for his bat in the lineup.