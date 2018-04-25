Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows four homers Tuesday
Tomlin (0-3) allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out three over 3.2 innings during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Tomlin was plagued by the long ball Tuesday, serving up four solo homers during his abbreviated start. The 33-year-old also surrendered four home runs against the Angels on April 3 and now leads the majors with eight home runs allowed this season. Tomlin hasn't been fantasy relevant in years and continues to show signs of regression as he enters the twilight years of his career. With Danny Salazar (shoulder) still on the disabled list, Tomlin lines up for a start against the Mariners on Sunday.
