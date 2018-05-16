Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows four runs in no-decision
Tomlin allowed four runs on six hits with no walks in a no-decision Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out four.
Tomlin allowed solo home runs in the first and sixth innings while allowing a pair of runs on three hits in the fifth. He didn't allow an excessive number of baserunners, but three of the hits against him went for extra bases, accounting for a run apiece. Tomlin has endured a miserable run of form over his last four starts, allowing 19 earned runs across 22 innings to bring his ERA to 7.84. He'll look to right the ship Tuesday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Reentering rotation Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Escapes with no-decision Friday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Shelled again Sunday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows four homers Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Likely bound for bullpen this week•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...