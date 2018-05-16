Tomlin allowed four runs on six hits with no walks in a no-decision Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Tomlin allowed solo home runs in the first and sixth innings while allowing a pair of runs on three hits in the fifth. He didn't allow an excessive number of baserunners, but three of the hits against him went for extra bases, accounting for a run apiece. Tomlin has endured a miserable run of form over his last four starts, allowing 19 earned runs across 22 innings to bring his ERA to 7.84. He'll look to right the ship Tuesday against the Cubs.