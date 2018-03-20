Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows three runs in 5.2 innings
Tomlin (1-1) got the start and the win in Monday's Cactus League showdown with the Giants. In 5.2 innings pitched, he allowed three earned runs on eight hits, while walking none and recording two strike outs.
The 33-year-old pitched in typical fashion Monday, as he struck out only two (6.96 K/9 in 2017) and didn't allow any walks (0.89 BB/9 in 2017) in 5.2 innings pitched. With Danny Salazar (shoulder) likely beginning the year on the disabled list, Tomlin and Ryan Merritt are competing for Cleveland's fifth rotation spot. Neither have particularly impressed this spring, as Tomlin possesses a 6.23 ERA while Merritt sports a 9.31. Spring training performances aside, Tomlin figures to have the leg up on Merritt, due to his experience as a starter and his penchant for eating up innings while limiting walks.
