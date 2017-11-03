Indians' Josh Tomlin: Back with Cleveland next year
The Indians exercised Tomlin's $3 million option for the 2018 season, The Athletic's Zack Meisel reports.
In an expected move, the club elected to retain the services of Tomlin on a club-friendly option. During the regular season, the right-hander started 26 games, posting a 4.98 ERA and 1.28 WHIP while holding a 109:14 K:BB. He figures to to remain in the back-end of the club's rotation for next year.
