Tomlin (0-1) was credited with a no-decision Tuesday against the Tigers after throwing 5.0 innings of shutout ball. He struck out three batters while allowing four hits and two walks

It was a much smoother outing from Tomlin after he was shelled by the Angels in his first start of the season. Unfortunately, the Tribe's prolonged offensive slump to start the year continued Tuesday, which led to Tomlin getting just one run of support. Tomlin threw 59 of his 98 pitches for strikes and induced seven groundballs during his outing against the Tigers. He's lined up to next take the mound Sunday when the Indians wrap up their series with the Blue Jays.