Indians' Josh Tomlin: Claims win in relief
Tomlin (2-5) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 4-3 walk-off victory over the White Sox in 11 innings after tossing two scoreless frames in relief. He yielded one hit and one walk and struck out two in the 31-pitch appearance.
Tomlin had started the series opener Thursday and covered four innings, so his availability out of the bullpen on just two days' rest came as a surprise. Manager Terry Francona's decision to roll with Tomlin in relief likely removes the right-hander from consideration for a start Wednesday against the White Sox, with Shane Bieber now seemingly the top option for the nod that day. Tomlin could rejoin the rotation during the four-game series in Kansas City next weekend with the Indians perhaps inclined not to use their top three starters during those games with the playoffs on the horizon.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Receives another start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Surrenders two runs in spot start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Tabbed for spot start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Completes second rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...