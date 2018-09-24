Tomlin (2-5) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 4-3 walk-off victory over the White Sox in 11 innings after tossing two scoreless frames in relief. He yielded one hit and one walk and struck out two in the 31-pitch appearance.

Tomlin had started the series opener Thursday and covered four innings, so his availability out of the bullpen on just two days' rest came as a surprise. Manager Terry Francona's decision to roll with Tomlin in relief likely removes the right-hander from consideration for a start Wednesday against the White Sox, with Shane Bieber now seemingly the top option for the nod that day. Tomlin could rejoin the rotation during the four-game series in Kansas City next weekend with the Indians perhaps inclined not to use their top three starters during those games with the playoffs on the horizon.