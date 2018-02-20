Tomlin is expected to battle for a back-end rotation spot with the Indians during spring training, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Manager Terry Francona relayed Monday that Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer are locked into spots atop the Cleveland rotation, while Tomlin, Danny Salazar (shoulder), Mike Clevinger and Ryan Merritt are set to battle for the final two starting roles. Of that group, Merritt is considered a long shot to come away with a starting job and is most likely headed to the bullpen, effectively making it a three-man race for two spots. With a fastball that hovers in the upper-80s and an underwhelming repertoire of secondary offerings, Tomlin's skills pale in comparison to those of Salazar and Clevinger, but the Tribe seem to value his ability to eat innings and avoid walks. If Salazar, who is battling right shoulder inflammation and facing an uncertain timetable to the mound, is forced to miss the start of the season, it would allow Francona to temporarily avoid a tough decision on the rotation.