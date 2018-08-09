Tomlin (hamstring) made his second rehab start at Double-A Akron on Wednesday, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out three.

Tomlin faced one batter over the minimum and tossed 29 of his 38 pitches for strikes in the outing. After Tomlin struggled mightily in the rotation early this season before moving to a long-relief role, he probably won't be asked to build up to a starter's workload during the rehab assignment. Even so, Tomlin could stick in the minors until Sept. 1, when the Indians would be able to bring him off the disabled list without having to drop a player from the active roster.