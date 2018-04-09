Manager Terry Francona said Tomlin was dealing with a back issue during his first start of the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This explains why his second start of the season was pushed back to Tuesday, giving him an extra day to rest and recover. Francona said the ailment flared up during Tomlin's season debut -- when he was tagged for eight runs on eight hits in just three innings against the Angels -- but the manager didn't seem worried about the issue keeping Tomlin from making any subsequent starts. The hope is that the extra day of rest will help Tomlin bounce back from his brutal first outing.