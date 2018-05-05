Tomlin didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four.

An eighth-inning rally by Cleveland allowed the right-hander to avoid his fifth loss of the season. Tomlin threw 69 of 102 pitches for strikes but once again got too much of the plate, serving up three more homers to leave him with a 8.06 ERA and shocking 4.6 HR/9. Until he figures out a way to reduce the long balls, Tomlin is all but unrosterable in almost every fantasy format.