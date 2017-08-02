Tomlin's MRI results confirmed that the injury to his left hamstring tendon is more serious than originally expected, as the right-hander will need about six weeks to recover, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Tomlin initially hit the disabled list Monday after leaving Sunday's contest with tightness in the hamstring. Although it seemed as though Tomlin would return from this setback fairly quickly, the MRI determined that the right-hander's hamstring is a mild-to-moderate strain. The 32-year-old will begin the lengthy road back within the next few weeks, and should be in line to return by mid-September, barring any additional issues.