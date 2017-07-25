Tomlin (7-9) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters through six innings during Monday's win over Cincinnati.

Tomlin took advantage of soft matchups against the Padres and Giants in his previous two starts with consecutive wins and just two runs allowed through 14.1 innings. It was encouraging to see him keep the streak going Monday, and he could be kick-starting a nice run to finish out the season. With a powerful offense providing run support, Tomlin has the potential to continue being a solid contributor in the wins column, and his fantasy value is trending up. He lines up to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.