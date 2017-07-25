Indians' Josh Tomlin: Fans six in win over Reds
Tomlin (7-9) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters through six innings during Monday's win over Cincinnati.
Tomlin took advantage of soft matchups against the Padres and Giants in his previous two starts with consecutive wins and just two runs allowed through 14.1 innings. It was encouraging to see him keep the streak going Monday, and he could be kick-starting a nice run to finish out the season. With a powerful offense providing run support, Tomlin has the potential to continue being a solid contributor in the wins column, and his fantasy value is trending up. He lines up to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Uncertain of next start date•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Posts solid outing in Monday's win•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Cruises through seven for fifth win•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Serves up two homers in no-decision•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Throws up awful numbers in June•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...