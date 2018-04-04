Indians' Josh Tomlin: Gives up eight earned to Angels
Tomlin (0-1) got blown up by the Angels on Wednesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits in just three innings, with four strikeouts and a walk in a 13-2 defeat.
It was a rough outing for the 33-year-old as the Angels jumped on him from the get-go with first-inning home runs from Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, eventually tagging him with the eight earned runs and chasing him from the game after three innings. Tomlin has a 4.65 career ERA over his 828.8 career big-league innings, so he pretty much is what he is at this point - a matchup-based streaming option that shouldn't be expected to be a consistently viable contributor to a fantasy pitching staff.
