Indians' Josh Tomlin: Goes just 3.2 innings against Minnesota
Tomlin lasted just 3.2 frames Tuesday against the Twins, giving up four runs on eight hits. He struck out three without a walk and didn't factor into the decision.
The soft-tossing righty had put together an eight-game streak of allowing three or fewer runs -- a span in which he posted a 2.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 36:3 K:BB -- but that's over now. When you pitch to as much contact as Tomlin does, you always run the risk of outings like this one, so it's not a big surprise that he owns a 5.11 ERA on the season. He lines up to start the Indians' final game of the regular season Sunday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Two outs shy of quality start Wednesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Effective in no-decision Thursday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Collects second straight win Saturday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Cruises to win in return from DL•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Resurfacing from DL•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: No longer in line for Wednesday start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...