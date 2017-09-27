Tomlin lasted just 3.2 frames Tuesday against the Twins, giving up four runs on eight hits. He struck out three without a walk and didn't factor into the decision.

The soft-tossing righty had put together an eight-game streak of allowing three or fewer runs -- a span in which he posted a 2.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 36:3 K:BB -- but that's over now. When you pitch to as much contact as Tomlin does, you always run the risk of outings like this one, so it's not a big surprise that he owns a 5.11 ERA on the season. He lines up to start the Indians' final game of the regular season Sunday against the White Sox.