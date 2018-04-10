Tomlin (back) is listed as the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Tomlin was originally scheduled to pitch Monday, but he experienced a back issue during his first start of the season which prompted the Indians to give him an extra day of rest before his second start. He's good to go ahead of his second start, and the 33-year-old will look to bounce back from a rough season opener that saw him cough up eight runs across just three innings of work.