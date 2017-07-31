Indians' Josh Tomlin: Hamstring injury deemed minor
Tomlin (hamstring) will head to Cleveland to get an MRI on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Thankfully, most people close to the situation believe that this injury is fairly minor, although things should be clarified once the results of the MRI are revealed. If everything comes back clean, Tomlin may be able to miss just one turn of the rotation.
