Tomlin (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Tomlin exited Sunday's start after just four innings due to left hamstring tightness, and it appears that this issue is bad enough to warrant a trip to the DL. He'll need to miss at least one start as a result of this designation, although a timeline for his return has not been set. Tyler Olson was recalled from the minors to fill his spot on the active roster, although look for the Indians to simply roll with a five-man rotation until the veteran hurler is ready to go again.