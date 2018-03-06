Indians' Josh Tomlin: In mix for final rotation spot
Tomlin is competing with Ryan Merritt for the final spot in the Indians' rotation, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mike Clevinger has leaped Tomlin and secured his spot. There is still a chance Tomlin makes the Opening Day rotation with Danny Salazar (shoulder) expected to miss the start of the season, but he's not being guaranteed anything as of now. Tomlin's lack of dominance (career 6.2 K/9) puts a firm cap on his fantasy upside, but he has the control and team context to be useful as a streamer in deeper formats.
