Tomlin pitched four innings in a no-decision Thursday, yielding four runs on eight hits (one home run) while striking out two in the loss to the White Sox.

Tomlin really never found a groove Thursday, allowing six hits and three runs in the first two innings before getting tagged for a solo shot by Omar Narvaez in the third. The 33-year-old now owns a hideous 6.64 ERA across 63.2 innings this season. His spot in the rotation is anything but guaranteed down the stretch.