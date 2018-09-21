Indians' Josh Tomlin: Knocked around in no-decision
Tomlin pitched four innings in a no-decision Thursday, yielding four runs on eight hits (one home run) while striking out two in the loss to the White Sox.
Tomlin really never found a groove Thursday, allowing six hits and three runs in the first two innings before getting tagged for a solo shot by Omar Narvaez in the third. The 33-year-old now owns a hideous 6.64 ERA across 63.2 innings this season. His spot in the rotation is anything but guaranteed down the stretch.
